Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

