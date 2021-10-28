Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.