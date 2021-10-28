Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 18,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,721 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $48.09.

The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

