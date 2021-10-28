Andra AP fonden Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $94.17 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.