Dinero Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $4,406.50 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinero is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Dinero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.