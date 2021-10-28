F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $543,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $216.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

