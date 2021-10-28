Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,676 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

WPC opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

