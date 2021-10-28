Jefferies Group LLC Invests $794,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Codexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

