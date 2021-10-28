Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,073 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

