WAX (WAXP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $115.98 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $603.32 million and approximately $115.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,804,901,535 coins and its circulating supply is 1,786,057,112 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

