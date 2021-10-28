HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0220 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $950,739.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

