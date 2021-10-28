Fractal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $480,007.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Fractal has a market cap of $6.07 million and $480,007.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00069731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,262.39 or 1.00111539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.61 or 0.06785966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

