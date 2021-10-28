Populous Price Down 12.3% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Populous has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $36.32 million and $1.37 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

