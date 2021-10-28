Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,793,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 172,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

