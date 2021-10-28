Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Avis Budget Group worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.10. 5,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,455. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.