United Services Automobile Association Purchases 9,773,245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.16. 6,775,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

