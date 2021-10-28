Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Stake Cut by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCRU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ROCRU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,770. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

