Basic Attention Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174.68 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $174.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00205982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00098644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,829,868 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

