IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, an increase of 1,392.6% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,209.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

