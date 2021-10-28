Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Up 1,025.7% in October

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 1,025.7% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bam Bam Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

