Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Rises By 1,500.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JHAA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

