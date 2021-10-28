Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Rises By 1,500.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JHAA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
