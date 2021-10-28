Financial Contrast: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 3 2 0 2.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 5 0 2.63

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.82%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $208.86, indicating a potential downside of 19.39%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 192.76 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -8.28 Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 61.24 -$57.20 million ($2.19) -118.31

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76% Inspire Medical Systems -26.93% -20.93% -17.18%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

