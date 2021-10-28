Thisoption Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Thisoption has a market cap of $551,966.26 and $44.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00069731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,262.39 or 1.00111539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.61 or 0.06785966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

