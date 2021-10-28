Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.