Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.
CASH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.
In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
