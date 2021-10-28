United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

UBSI opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

