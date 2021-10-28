Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

HAS opened at $94.60 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

