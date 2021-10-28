Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTS. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SMTS opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

