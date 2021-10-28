FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of SIL opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.05. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

