Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

