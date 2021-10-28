Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $825.77 million, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

