FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $102.61 on Thursday. Crown has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.