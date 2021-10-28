ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 509.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $24,736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $210.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

