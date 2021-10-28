Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,717 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $71.73 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

