Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.02 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of YETI worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in YETI by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,226. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

