Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 20,468 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $198.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.92. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,096,752 shares of company stock worth $2,200,978,075. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

