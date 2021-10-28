Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

