Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

