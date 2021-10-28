Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

ASC stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 99,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 510,500 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

