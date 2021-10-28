Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

