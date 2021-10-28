Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and $831,987.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

