Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

