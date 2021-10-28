Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Merchants Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.14 on Thursday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

