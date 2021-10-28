DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €50.50 ($59.41) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.49 ($49.99).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.