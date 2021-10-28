Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €203.90 ($239.88) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

