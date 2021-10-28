Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.12. 44,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,067,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.