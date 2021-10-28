77,747 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.