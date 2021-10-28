Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.21

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.21 and last traded at $137.78, with a volume of 1718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.