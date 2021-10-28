WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.68

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 18758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 95.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,559,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.