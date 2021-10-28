Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.17. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.