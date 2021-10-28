Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOLU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $255,000.

OTCMKTS COOLU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

